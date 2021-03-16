Louisville loosens restrictions on special events, park activities

"The steps we are announcing today are significant as we work to safely reopen our community and our economy and move past COVID-19," Mayor Fischer said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After months of COVID-19 safety restrictions, the city of Louisville is is now loosening some of those restrictions, allowing special events, activities at parks and sports leagues.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced Louisville Metro Government is now accepting permit requests for special events which will follow COVID-19 safety guidance from state and local health officials and the CDC.

Permit applications for public events at parks are now being accepted by Louisville Metro Parks and Recreation, and the department is also moving forward with plans for youth and adult summer sports leagues and camps.

“It’s important that we continue to stick to the precautions we know are working to prevent the spread of COVID-19, like social distancing and wearing masks,” Mayor Greg Fischer said in a release. “But the steps we are announcing today are significant as we work to safely reopen our community and our economy and move past COVID-19.”

The change in restrictions come as Mayor Fischer announced Jefferson County is in it's ninth straight week of declining COVID-19 cases and the Louisville opened up vaccinations to the remainder of phase 1C.

For more information on Louisville Parks and Recreation, including sports leagues, visit louisvilleky.gov/government/parks. Permit applications for park events are being taken by the Iroquois Amphitheatre Office at 502-368-5865.

