LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Teachers have the greatest impact on lives whether you’re young or old.

Monday starts the beginning of National Teacher Appreciation Week and businesses are offering special deals and discounts to those who hold it down in the classroom.

Chipotle: Teachers can get a buy one, get one free entree from 3 p.m. until close (in restaurant only) with a valid school ID. For more information and participating locations, click here.

McAlister’s Deli: They're raising their glasses to teachers from May 6 through May 10 by offering free tea! The restaurant is even giving back to local school systems with their Cookies for a Cause initiative. They are donating .75 cents for every sugar cookie sold during the week.

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers: This popular chicken spot is offering a free box combo to teachers from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on May 7. Limit one per customer and you must show your valid school ID.

Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen: Teachers can choose a free appetizer with a purchase of an entrée. Some of their appetizers include homemade onion rings, Santa Fe spinach dip, Kickin’ Tenders or Texas-sized nachos.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop: Teachers can get a free sandwich, salad or pick-your-pair when you buy one. This promotion lasts from May 6 through May 12.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs through May 10 although some places are allowing deals through May 12.

If you're a business and offering specials for teachers, send us an email at assign@whas11.com.