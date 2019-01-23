LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The government shutdown has now entered Day 33 and several local restaurants are banding together to offer relief to furloughed government workers.

610 Magnolia, Feast BBQ, Royals Hot Chicken, New Wave Burritos, and Butchertown Pizza Hall are just a few of the participating restaurants in Louisville, Lexington, and Southern Indiana.

According to the Facebook page "We Are All Family in Kentucky", this effort is "a show of support and appreciation for the dedicated men and women who keep our community safe."

Deal opportunities are available for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Each restaurant simply asks that you bring your government ID to qualify.

"We strongly believe that we are all family here in Kentucky. Together, we strive to be better and to overcome adversity as one community," says a post on the Facebook page.

In another post, the group shared a Google Document with a full spreadsheet of all of the available deals through February 1. Click here to see a full calendar view.

