LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The business that describes itself as "Louisville's Public House," announced that it will be closing on Dec. 8.

The popular restaurant sent out social media posts thanking the Butchertown neighborhood and everyone that has been involved with the establishment.

The business is located at the corner of Frankfort and Story Avenues.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.