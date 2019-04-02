LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Council President David James said he gets calls on a weekly basis from people in the community concerned over halfway houses that appear to be opening out of nowhere.

He said some do not have proper permits to be operating, and many of these halfway houses seem to be popping up in the Russell Neighborhood.

James stood alongside Russell neighbors and the Recovery Housing Task Force to announce more in-depth regulations when it comes to opening transitional housing here in Louisville.

One of the members is Kimberly Moore, a recovering addict.

“I want to see people recover with dignity and passion and respect, and just focus on recovery. We're not trying to close anybody, we just want people to do it the right way. If you're operating and you don't have a permit, get in touch with somebody to see what it's like to get one and do it the right way,” Moore said.

James said he hopes to have the new regulations in place within 90 days. It will include a better description of what can be classified as transitional housing.

