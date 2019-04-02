LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Walking up and down W. Chestnut Street, it’s clear that Jackie Floyd takes pride in the Russell Neighborhood, however, she said recently, others might be taking advantage of it.

“This is our community, we have a right to say what's going on in our community,” Floyd told WHAS 11 News on Monday.

The resident of almost 30 years said illegitimate halfway houses are popping up every week, where there are operators who don't have permits but are still charging for the stay.

“The property values are low in Russell, are low in the west end so people from other communities say hmm, I'm going to open up [a halfway house]… they see it as a money-making deal,” she explained.

It’s a concern Metro Council President David James heard loud and clear. He said in a news conference Monday morning that he gets calls on a weekly basis.

“We simply learn about them by a neighbor calling and saying 'hi, all of a sudden I've got ten people living next door to me and I don't know what's going on but a lot of crazy things are happening,” James said.

He stood alongside the Recovery Housing Task Force and made a call for more regulations when it comes to labeling a building as ‘transitional housing.’



“They put a bunch of beds in one room and say that's a halfway house. That's not what we need right now. We need places that will actually help people,” said Beacon House Director, Russ Reed.



Though there are current regulations in place, James explained they are not well defined, and don't hold people accountable.

“I want to see people recover with dignity and passion and respect, and just focus on recovery. We're not trying to close anybody, we just want people to do it the right way. If you're operating and you don't have a permit, get in touch with somebody to see what it's like to get one and do it the right way,” Kimberly Moore, a recovering addict now a part of the task force said.

Floyd is happy to welcome new neighbors, but she doesn’t want to see transitional housing on every other block, strictly in her own neighborhood.

“We just want anybody that comes down here and operates any type of business to be a good neighbor and do it legally,” she explained.

James said the proposal for regulations is still in early stages.

It will include a better description of what can be classified as transitional housing.

They must pass through a committee, and then go in front of the Metro Council. He said he hopes to have them approved in 90 days, by the end of April.