LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Any old medications or prescriptions, while they might seem harmless in your cabinet, can be dangerous.

Saturday marked National Drug Take Back Day, a day for those to get rid of old medications and to dispose of them safely.

Several drop off locations were created across Kentuckiana.

New this year, locations also accepted vaping devices and cartridges.

“It gets drugs that could lead to troubles with kids. It also gets drugs off the street that people may not want around their house,” Lt. Nate Walls, Clarksville Police Department, said.

For those that missed the event, Clarksville Police say there’s a drop box open in the lobby of the department around the clock.