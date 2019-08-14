LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – More than 100 residents filled a jam-packed meeting at the Crescent Hill Library, listening to the threats facing Bernheim Forest.

The meeting was one of several planned through September as part of the Bernhein Under Threat Roadshow.

The talk surrounded the proposed use of eminent domain for an LG&E pipeline and Interstates 65 and 71 connector that could put endangered wildlife along with the entire forest at risk.

Josh White with Louisville’s Sierra Club says many who attended Tuesday night’s meeting want to do whatever they can to save Bernheim.

LG&E

“When they found out about Berheim they were appalled and the more they learn, the more appalled they get. Just shock after shock after shock. What do you mean there wasn't a public hearing about this? What do you mean there wasn't a comment period? What do you mean there wasn't an environmental impact study? How are we getting eminent domain in a conservation district?", he said.

RELATED: Bernheim Forest files complaint over LG&E pipeline

RELATED: Bernheim gives “Roadshow” dates, locations to fight threats to forest

RELATED: Pipeline pushback: Bernheim leaders react to Lincoln County explosion in light of possible construction

RELATED: LG&E sues to condemn land for pipeline in Bullitt County

RELATED: What is eminent domain?

Bernheim is already setting up for a legal challenge filing a complaint in response to LG&E's lawsuit to condemn the land.

White says the only way to stop the projects now will be a public outcry, so they are asking the public to share their concerns with their elected officials.



The roadshow continues this Thursday at Jimmy Can't Dance downtown from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.