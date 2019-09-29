LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Members of the Jacobs community had a day of fun and fellowship as they learned about first responders on Saturday.

With violent crime spiking in the city, Louisville Metro Police says events like this are important so that people can learn about a police officer’s job and kids know not to be afraid of them.

“I think it’s important to have events like this in the community because it offers a safe environment,” Officer Brittany Rausch said. “I know the property managers reached out to me because they had a couple of violent episodes happen. They wanted law enforcement to come out and mingle with the nearby community.”

In addition to the fun at the Carpenter Apartments, many had the opportunity to enter raffles with prizes including bikes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.