LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The intersection of Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road, off I-64, could be home to the city's next big construction project. However, those who live nearby want the developers to pump the brakes.

"It's way over-sized for the area they are proposing," Meredith Bland said.

She was one of more than 250 people at a public hearing Tuesday night on the development - the 12th since 2016. She's not a fan of what's being proposed on a triangle of land that's three and a half acres across from Cherokee Park.

"This level of development is far too extreme," she said.

The latest design plan includes an 18-story tower that could house office and entertainment space with a luxury hotel with 193 rooms and 421 apartment or condo units with ground level retail stores and restaurants. Those plans were tweaked from last year's proposal which included three towers and nearly 300 hotel rooms and 500 living units.

The developer's attorney says it's needed to compete with cities like Nashville and Austin and would be a game changer in attracting young professionals.

"We've got a lot of great housing, a lot of great opportunities in Louisville, but nothing close to this," attorney Bill Bardenwerper said.

Bardenwerper hopes to get the green light from the city's planning commission by the summer with a final vote by Metro Council members shortly after.

