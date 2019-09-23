LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – The second of three festivals planned for the Kentucky Expo Center wrapped up Sunday and Metro Police received more noise complaints.

According to MetroSafe, there were 23 calls from people complaining about loud noise coming from the festival.

RELATED: Expo Center prepares for three events in one weekend

RELATED: It's the countdown to Bourbon & Beyond

RELATED: First Hometown Rising Festival brings in 70,000 attendees

Last weekend’s Hometown Rising Festival received one call over noise.

Louder Than Life, the third and final festival, will take place this weekend.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.