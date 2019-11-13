FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is being called a hero after jumping into an icy pond to save a driver.

The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office told WHAS11 News they received a call about a car in the water with an unconscious man inside just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.

When deputies arrived, a woman in her 60’s was already pulling the man from the car.

She had been driving by when she saw the car and quickly jumped into the frigid water to help.

“The lady was probably in the water for at least five minutes. I'm not sure how much longer the driver was in the water. Probably four to five minutes. So she was pretty quick to react. When she saw it, she jumped out and got in the water,” Officer Alex Bilbrey said.

Indiana State Police helped the sheriff's office pull the car from the water.

Officials weren't able to give the condition of the driver.

