LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Democratic candidate for governor Andy Beshear announced the endorsement of Republican State Senator Dan Seum July 29.

Seum, who represents south Louisville and Bullitt County, said his endorsement was not based on partisanship, but on who he believes will best lead the state.

"Today, we have a governor who has failed miserably in the pension issue and has spent the last year running around the state insulting everyone, including the four teachers in my family," Seum said in his endorsement.

Beshear's running mate, Jacqueline Coleman, is an assistant principal at Nelson County High School.

“This is about right versus wrong — and focusing on our values of faith, family and hard work so we can help Kentucky families who are falling behind," Beshear said in the endorsement video. "While Matt Bevin cares about the special interests, we’re fighting to improve public education, expand access to health care, protect pensions, and create more good-paying jobs.”

Seum is a well-known supporter of medical and recreational marijuana legalization in the state.

