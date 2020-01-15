LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found outside of a Clifton Heights apartment complex early Wednesday morning.

According to Alicia Smiley with LMPD, officers responded to a report of a body found outside in the 200 block of Nob Hill Lane around 4 a.m. When they arrived, they found the body of a man in his late teens or early 20s.

The man appeared "to have suffered from foul play," according to police.

At 5 a.m., police and arson investigators were at the scene and an area near a dumpster had been roped off.

The identity of the man has not been released and police do not have any suspects at this time.

If you have any information, you should call the anonymous tip line at 574-5673.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.