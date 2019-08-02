LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Twenty-two priests were found to have credible sex abuse accusations made against them, according to an independent review of the Archdiocese of Louisville that was released on Feb. 8.

The report, according to the independent investigator Dr. Mark Miller, said five to six of the 22 priests were responsible for the majority of the abuse.

Most of the abuse was reported by adults years after the abuse occurred, the report states, and most of the priests had already died.

Currently, there are no pending reports of child sex abuse against priests working in the archdiocese ministry as of Feb. 8.

The report also says that eight priests were criminally convicted of crimes, and seven to eight more were investigated by police but were not convicted.

Archdiocese of Louisville’s Archbishop Joseph Kurtz said this report is “not a conclusion. This is the beginning.” They are expecting more information to come and are prepared to receive that information.

Kurtz said the purpose of today was “healing.” He calls on other victims to come forward and contact the police or a victim assistance coordinator at the Archdiocese of Louisville.

Aside from the 22 priests who faced credible accusations, there were also 12 priests listed in the report where the information was limited, making a full investigation difficult.

Click here to read the full report.