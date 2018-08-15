LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Two replicas of Christopher Columbus’ ships the Nina and the Pinta arrived on Louisville’s waterfront Tuesday.

Each ship had a crew of 18 when Columbus came to America in 1492.

While these ships are around, the public has a chance to tour them beginning on Wednesday.

They are docked at the Louisville Wharf on River Road and open from 9 p.m. until 6 p.m. daily until Aug. 28.

The remains of the three actual ships have never been found, 526 years after their voyage.

