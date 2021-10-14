'This is long overdue' | Louisville Metro Council gets inked support from mayor to study reparations

Mayor Fischer signed Metro Council's resolution in support of studying reparations for Black descendants of slavery in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is making a monumental statement on racial reconciliation and justice. Thursday, Mayor Fischer signed Metro Council's resolution in support of a study on reparations for descendants of slavery.

"This is about standing up to the truth," Fischer said. "And that it's well beyond time for all Americans to understand that the roots of America's prosperity today are directly tied to the institutions of slavery."

Last month, Metro Council voted 13-8 to pass the resolution in support of HR 40-- a federal bill that studies reparations, how to educate the public, and how the government can apologize and compensate descendants of enslaved Africans.

"The check that was marked insufficient funds that Dr.King talked about that check will finally be sufficient," Founder of American Slaves History Education Academy Kathleen Parks said.

Parks is an advocate for reparations and says it's not just about money. But about housing, jobs, creating businesses, and enterprises, more quality education that includes the history of descendants of American slaves.

The bill was first introduced 32 years ago and in April 2021 the House of Representatives moved the bill forward.

"It's already unfolding what happened in Evanston, Illinois," Parks said. "Although it's not perfect, it unfolded. What happened to the Bruce family having their property their land restored to them to the amount of $75 million dollars. It's already unfolding."

"This is the model," Councilman Jecorey Arthur said at the signing. "This is long overdue. This is the only solution to the race problem in the United States of America."

In June, city leaders in Asheville, NC committed $2.1M toward reparations. Asheville City Council agreed to pull the money from city land purchased in the 1970s as part of the city’s urban renewal programs that tore apart Black communities.

To learn more about the resolution click here.

