LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Drivers in downtown Louisville will be dealing with a closure a little while longer after crews with MSD found new problems at a cave-in site.

A sewer line from 1871 collapsed on East Liberty Street early Saturday morning, requiring a closure from East Chestnut to Baxter Avenue for repairs.

WHAS11 News checked out the location Monday and found that crews have been working at the site ever since and have found additional empty spaces underneath the pavement.

Because of that, MSD has pushed back the completion date to June 9.

In addition to the road, sidewalks in the area are also closed for safety reasons.

