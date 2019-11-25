LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Repairs on the Kentucky Center for the Arts are finally complete after a fire nearly brought the building down more than a year ago.



In June 2018, it took more than 60 firefighters to put out the flames that tore through the roof of the building above its lobby.

A spark from a contractor's metal grinder is to blame for the incident that cost $9 million.

Luckily, no art work was harmed from the fire or the water.

The Kentucky Center is expected to formally announce the complete of the repairs and well as the new name for its expanding venue portfolio.