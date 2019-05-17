LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – Four of the six lanes of the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge are closed due to a loose finger expansion joint.

Those lanes are closed until further notice.

KYTC maintenance crews were notified of the loose joint on I-65 south and closed the left four lanes to prevent damage to vehicles and to allow room for repair work.

Crews said the bridge’s structural integrity is not impacted by this.

KYTC hopes the repair work can be completed so the closed lanes can reopen by the end of Friday.

Motorists heading south on I-65, from Indiana, should expect delays and avoid the area, if possible. A possible detour includes eastbound I-265 to the Lewis and Clark Bridge and East End Tunnel or via westbound I-265 to eastbound I-64 and the Sherman Minton Bridge.

