LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – All closed lanes fo the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge have reopened. Crews have repaired a loose finger expansion joint.

KYTC maintenance crews were notified of the loose joint on I-65 south around 3:30 Friday.

Crews said the bridge’s structural integrity was never impacted by the loose joint.

Four of the six I-65 south lanes were closed as crews made the needed repairs.

