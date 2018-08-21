FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS11) – Representative Brandon Reed of Hodgenville has pre-filed legislation, BR159, which would require public elementary and secondary schools to display the national motto, “In God We Trust,” in a prominent location, an area where students can see the motto.

“There is no reason for us to be ashamed of our national motto; it is a vital part of our culture,” said Representative Reed, an evangelist from Larue County. “We are one nation under God, and that reality should be reflected in public life, including in the buildings where our children are being educated.”

BR 159 defines a “prominent location” as a school entryway, cafeteria, or common area where students are likely to see the motto. The move comes following the passage of comparable laws in other states, including in Tennessee.

Reed says due to issues--including rampant drug use, school violence, and suicides among youth—God needs to be present in schools now.

If passed in the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly session, school boards would be required to implement the measure starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

