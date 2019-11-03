LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) -- For more than half a century, Suzy Post led the fight for equality in Louisville, taking on injustice in whatever arena she found it.

"I called her the little big giant because she had such a big heart, a heart of gold, a heart of love for people," civil rights activist Mattie Jones said at a celebration of Post's life and legacy Sunday afternoon at the Muhammad Ali Center.

Suzy Post may have had a loving heart, but she was also a fighter.

"Whether it was open housing, public accommodation, school desegregation, the peace movement, impeachment of President Nixon or women's rights, Suzy Post was a driving force," activist Dolores Delahanty said.

Post, who was born in Louisville, returned to her hometown in the late 1950s, where she was infuriated by the injustices she saw in society. Post joined sit-ins and protests, and she also sheltered anti-war protesters and soldiers who went AWOL who were against the Vietnam War.

"She wasn't trying to run for office," Rep. John Yarmuth, D.-Kentucky, said. "She wasn't trying to make money. It was just that it infuriated her from her basic core when she saw injustice in the world."

Post would become the executive director of the Kentucky Civil Liberties Union, which would later become the ACLU Kentucky. She also served on the Louisville-Jefferson County Human Rights Commission and launched the Reproductive Freedom Project, which protected access to abortions for women.

Post was also inducted into the Kentucky Human Rights Commission Hall of Fame in 2007.

Post died in January. She was 85. While she may be gone, her message and her spirit remains.

"We have got to pick up the mantle and we have got to engage ourselves in the fight for the future and the fight for the present," NAACP Louisville chapter president Raoul Cunningham said.

"It's important to remember that fight is never over," Mayor Greg Fischer, D.-Louisville, said. "It could be for race, it could be for gender, it could be for sexual orientation. Suzy Post taught us to fight until the very end."

