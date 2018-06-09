SHELBY CO., Ky. (WHAS11) -- Remains found in 2017 in Waddy, Ky. were identified, but it's leading to more questions.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said those remains belong to a man from Colorado.

Investigators said in February 2017 a Shelby County resident's dog found a human skull which led them to more remains.

Nineteen months later, we now know those remains belong to Timothy Stites from Colorado Springs, Colo.

RELATED: Human remains found in Shelby Co., Ky.

But investigators said this mystery is just beginning. They believe Stites was 29-years old at the time of his death.

Family members reported him missing in 2016. They said he was a construction worker and traveling for his job was not unusual, but they are still trying to figure out the connection to Kentucky.

“Mr. Stites, according to his family, was in the business of storage unit construction and hold buildings. He has history in Colorado Springs, he has history in a suburb of Atlanta--called Cartersville. Why he was in Shelby County, that is the question we are reaching out to the press in hopes of determining why he was in Shelbyville,” Det. Mark Moore, with the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, said.

Police said the family last had contact with him was in 2016 and he was in Kentucky at that time, but they couldn't determine why.

Investigators do not have any indication of how Timothy Stites died. They are labeling this case a death investigation.

If you have any information, you're asked to call Shelby County Sheriff's Office at 502-633-4324.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WHAS-TV