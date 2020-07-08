Property owner in Bardstown explains why mother nature is the reason remains were found

Remains were found just a few miles away from the Houck family farm where Crystal Rogers was last seen.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nine search warrants have been served by the FBI today, who are now the lead investigators in the disappearance of Crystal Rogers. One of those was here at Nick Houck's house where they spent more than 13 hours digging through his property.

Rummaging through his car and digging through the house. That's the last action we saw from the FBI at the house of former Bardstown police officer Nick Houck.

"I was asleep in bed and my husband heard a big boom," said Ashley Mudd, who lives just a few doors down from Nick. "I knew exactly what they were doing, where they were at, and been waiting for it."

We never saw Nick go back inside his house when the FBI was done for today, but just a few miles away his brother Brooks, named the chief suspect in the case, hopped on his mower to mow his front lawn, just as the FBI left.

This was a very different image than hours before when the commotion began.

From guns to file cabinets and stacks of documents, they spent hours taking things from the two properties...

"They were going through everything," Mudd said.

At the same time, dozens of other members of the response team were at the Houck family farm. There were about 150 members of the FBI in Bardstown investigating. That farm is just a few miles away from where human remains were found less than two weeks ago.

"You never expect it to hit home but sometimes it does," said a property owner whose land is just feet away from where they were discovered. He took us to the spot. A hole in the embankment of the creek is where they found the unidentified human remains and where the FBI dug them out of.

But he says if it weren't for mother nature, they may have never been found.

"Where we're standing right now on June 29th, was probably 12 feet of water," the property owner said.

He says record rainfall over the last three years has eroded this area ten or twelve feet. Now knowing someone has been buried there, he says it hits close to home.

"I would be nice to know what happened just to know and just to have closure for the family, whoever's family that is," he said. "It's just a peaceful little community."

To be clear, the FBI has not confirmed who those human remains are and there is no timeline on when that will be released. Many people we spoke with today in the community just hope these diligent searches at these properties will lead to more answers in Crystal Rogers' disappearance.

