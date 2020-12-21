Relief checks, unemployment aide to be part of new stimulus package, those struggling say more needs to be done

Under the new $900 billion economic stimulus package presented to Congress, Americans making up to $75,000 a year will receive $600.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A second round of stimulus payments and extra unemployment aide is expected to be part of the new coronavirus relief package, but for many people who have been waiting months for their unemployment checks, this is not enough.

"It will help some but it's kind of like putting a band-aid on a gushing wound," Polly Ogle said. "Until the system is fixed, it's not going to help much at all."

Ogle said she started applying for unemployment earlier this year after the state started shutting down, leaving her employer, an event catering company, out of work for her. She said she has not been able to receive her unemployment checks since September and has since applied four times and has been told each time to request her benefits again later.

"They give you $1,200 in March and April and now in December after people have been fighting like I have to get benefits because I know I'm not the only person, $600 is not a lot of money," she said.

Under the new $900 billion economic stimulus package presented to Congress, Americans making up to $75,000 a year will receive $600. Married couples earning up to $150,000 annually will receive $1,200. These totals are half the amount given to Americans through the CARES Act earlier this year. Dependent children will also receive $600.

The package will also give an extra $300 a week in unemployment aide on top of what the state gives. But for many people who have been waiting months for their unemployment checks, it will not help them if they cannot access that money.

"In my case it's bittersweet because I'm not having any communication whatsoever," Chris Connin, who has been waiting since September for a payment, said. "I hope they just suddenly give it to me again if nothing else, but even in that situation, I would like a communication."

