New regional driver's license office to open in west Louisville

Gov. Andy Beshear and other officials will hold a special Monday morning ribbon cutting at the Nia Center on West Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new regional driver’s license office is set to open in the Parkland neighborhood.

Gov. Andy Beshear will join Mayor Greg Fischer and Secretary Jim Gray of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet for a ribbon cutting at the Nia Center on Monday.

The location, operated by the County Clerk’s Office, will now be ran by the KYTC.

The move will give residents in western Jefferson County more access to get REAL ID’s and other federally approved documents like passports or a passport card, which are used for domestic air travel.

During the ceremony, late community advocate Ethel Stallworth Thomas will be honored.

The event begins at 10:15 a.m.

The Nia Center is located at 2900 West Broadway.

