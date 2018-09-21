LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) - Reese Witherspoon will be at The Kentucky Center Friday, Sept. 21, as part of a national tour promoting her newly released book "Whiskey in a Tea Cup."

Tickets for the actress' event sold out almost immediately after they were released, but the few who did grab tickets are asked to allow extra time for their commute to The Kentucky Center.

The event is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. Those going may want to leave early as The Kentucky Center garage will only be accessible via River Road due to an ongoing MSD project on 6th street.

Sheryl Crow will be moderating the event, and it is expected to last one hour -- including a Q&A session. All tickets include a purchase of Witherspoon's book, and VIP packages include a pre-show meet and greet, signed copy of the book and limited edition tote bag from Witherspoon's clothing line, Draper James.

