Give back by giving blood: Red Cross hosting 30+ blood drives through end of November

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Blood donations are critically low across the country, and the need continues to grow. According to the American Red Cross, someone in the United States needs blood every two seconds.

If you're willing to give, there are ways you can help meet this need. The Red Cross is hosting several blood drives from Nov. 16 through Nov. 30.

"The need is at a high rate," said Tiffany Taylor, the external communications manager for Red Cross Blood Services. "We need blood donations from all blood types to make sure those that critically need it will have it."

The Red Cross is taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of everyone during the coronavirus pandemic. If you're donating blood, staff members will take your temperature when you arrive and each bed will be wiped down between donors. Hand sanitizer will be available, social distancing will be encouraged and everyone will be required to wear a mask.

If you've had COVID-19 and have recovered, you can still give blood. The Red Cross will also test your blood for COVID-19 antibodies. Antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App or on RedCrossBlood.org.

You can give blood, plasma or platelets any time by scheduling an appointment through the app, online or by calling 1-800-733-2767. More than 30 blood drives are happening through the end of November in Louisville and southern Indiana. Find your closest drive on the Red Cross website.

