“Living with PTSD and living with these struggles was huge for me because people on the outside don’t understand all the different ways PTSD can manifest itself in a marriage, a household, [and] a relationship.”

As Rebecca and Andrew Yocum sit cheerful in present times, their road has been tumultuous, angry, sad.



“In a lot of ways, it felt like I had lost my husband he was still here, he was still living with me, but he wasn’t the same man I sent over there,” Rebecca said.



Andrew's 2016 deployment to Iraq had a lasting effect when he came back home to the States.



“I started self-medicating. I was taking like 5 and this was right after I deployed to Iraq. I was taking like Xanax bars a day, and then my commander sent me down to Laurel Ridge in Texas for treatment, and it continued, it didn’t stop. It didn’t stop until September 2019. That’s when I was finally able to get sober,” Andrew said.



Rebecca said, “It was a hard day. I had to go into it praying. This was what we needed but knowing that this might not go the way I’m hoping it’s going to go, that’s a scary place to be.

A friend reached out to Rebecca on Facebook, suggesting a 12-week combat trauma course called Reboot.

Having done various therapy and substance abuse treatments before, and watching her husband fail, Rebecca was desperate.



“I got to a point of I want to be there and help him, but i have to protect my kids and I knew none of us were thriving at that point and we needed to do something,” she said. “One of the hardest things for veterans when they leave service, they lose those connections that family like camaraderie that develops between veterans who have experienced the things that they have.”

Rebecca reached out to Reboot founder Jenny Stevens praying one last prayer this was the answer she was looking for.



“We include the family. The whole family comes, and they go through it together,” Stevens said. “It was about everyone, and not just the veteran everything else was focused on treating him and of course that’s great but there was a lot of healing that needed to be done at home with us.”



A program designed with a fail proof method – rebuild camaraderie among veterans, while healing the family in turn healing the soldier.

All this done, by eliminating obstacles like child care, food, and resources for families to get the help they need.

“It’s really helped me control what my next move is and not let my demons dictate my actions,” he said. “Reboot really got to why are you so angry – why are you so hurt? You know. Why do you have such a hard time trusting people and instead of just treating the symptoms they would just get to the bottom of why?”

All so families like the Yocum’s, from the smallest of humans, to the oldest of them, can heal from the trauma left behind by the sacrifice made by their loved one.



He’s never going to be the same person I sent over there. I’m always going to mourn a little bit the person he used to be, but I am grateful for how close the season has brought us,” Rebecca said.

Reboot has a new class starting this March.

For more information on the program call (304) 549-0812 or visit them on their Facebook page.

