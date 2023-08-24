Record-breaking ham sells for $10 million at Kentucky Country Ham Breakfast

After a bidding war between Joe and Kelly Craft and Central Bank, they combined their bids and each donated $5 million.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The 59th annual Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Country Ham Breakfast and Charity Auction has brought in a new record Thursday morning.

The ham was sold for a whopping $10 million!

This is a tradition that's been known for its charitable auction at the Kentucky State Fair showcasing the best breakfast ham.

After a bidding war between Joe and Kelly Craft and Central Bank, they combined their bids and each donated $5 million.

“I am gratified by our continuing tradition here at Kentucky Farm Bureau to serve our fellow Kentuckians. From hosting this morning’s charity auction to awarding a record-breaking number of scholarships this year to Kentucky students pursuing higher education, I’m honored by how our people represent what makes our state the best,” Mark Haney, President of Kentucky Farm Bureau, said.

Auction proceeds benefit the winner's charity of choice, plus it gives farm families and other attendees the opportunity to hear from elected officials and KFB leadership.

The prize-winning ham came from Ronnie and Beth Drennan of Broadbent B and B Foods in Kuttawa, Kentucky.

According to a news release, the Craft's portion of the bid will go toward a variety of charitable organizations including Boys and Girls Clubs across the Commonwealth; a new mental health initiative that will be announced later in 2023; and to build 57 new homes in Knott County for families who lost everything in the 2022 floods.

Central Bank has plans to donate to University of Kentucky Athletics, Markey Cancer Center, Gatton College of Business & Economics, University of Kentucky Alumni Association, Transylvania University, University of Kentucky Med Center and many more organizations.

Over the years, the Kentucky Farm Bureau County Ham Breakfast has raised nearly $34 million for nonprofits and charities since the breakfast began in 1964.

