Memorial pays tribute to Louisville basketball fanatic who died in car crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Javen Rushin had just finished up a basketball workout on Seneca Park's blacktop a week ago. Now, it's where he's being remembered.

"Just keep your eyes closed ya'll. Just take a deep breath," Jason Rushin, Javen's dad, said as dozens began to interlock hands and form a prayer circle around him. "My son [Javen] is the strongest man I know in the world. You made him from me, God, you made my sons from me. You knew we were going to another this day."

Saturday marked one week since the 21-year-old died in a terrible car accident that also injured four others.

Louisville Metro Police released a picture of the car for a public service announcement regarding an uptick in recent reckless driving incidents.

According to police, Javen was in the passenger seat as the car traveled westbound on Lexington Road, just before the intersection of Grinstead Drive.

An investigation into the incident found the 24-year-old driver, Daniel Bell, lost control of the car while traveling at a “highly excessive” speed. In LMPD’s PSA video, it specified Bell was driving 100 mph in a 35 mph zone.

Law enforcement said the Dodge Charger hit a raised median in the center of Lexington Drive, then swerved right striking a steel guardrail. The vehicle continued driving down the guardrail, hitting several trees in the process. It then rolled over before landing upright.

A toxicology screen from the night of the crash found Bell’s blood alcohol level to be more than twice the legal limit. He was found to be at a .170.

The law enforcement officer who wrote the arrest citation said: “Daniel Bell's actions manifested extreme indifference to the value of human life as he wantonly engaged in conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury.”

Bell’s had five passengers in the car at the time of the crash, including Javen. They all continually begged him to slow down and maintain control of the car according to Estefany Rushin, Javen’s mom.

She said those details came from one of Javen’s good friends, who was a passenger in the car at the time of the crash.

"When someone tells you to stop, stop," Estefany said. "That was something I was never prepared for at all. A mother should never have to bury her child."

While this week marked the start of a new chapter in her life — one she was not prepared for — she’s determined to move forward by leaning into her faith and family.

Estefany said there is a sense of comfort knowing “Javen is in heaven with family and his favorite basketball player.”

"It makes me feel good because I know he's up there and I kind of joke with my husband he's probably dunking on Kobe Bryant right now," she said.

A GoFundMe has been organized by a friend of the Rushin family. You can find that link here if you’re interested in supporting them.

Javen's visitation and funeral ceremony will take place on Wednesday, June 14 between 10 a.m. and noon. It'll be held at Quinn Chapel AME Church, located at 1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd.

