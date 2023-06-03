State programs helping Kentucky's recidivism rate drop to record lows

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced that the state's repeat offender rate has dropped to a record low just over 27%.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky has made significant strides in keeping former prisoners out of jail and away from committing new crimes, according to a new report.



Beshear touted the success of several initiatives for helping state inmates secure jobs and addiction treatment at record levels, which he credited for keeping more Kentuckians from returning to prison.

“Remember, we get somebody who's leaving prison and a stable position in a good job with the services they need. Maybe in treatment, if they need it, they are less likely to reoffend which makes our community safer. It means fewer crimes are happening that wouldn't otherwise be happening,” he said.

The governor touted a statewide project that offers no-cost transportation for former inmates so they can make it to such things as addiction treatment and job interviews.

And he praised a "prison-to-work" initiative announced last year that's aimed at helping line up jobs for inmates before they leave custody.

