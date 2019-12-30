LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new arcade themed bar, Rec Bar 812, is set to open in New Albany. The location is their second bar with their first, 'Rec Bar 502' being in Jeffersontown.

According to their website, Recbar is the ultimate homegrown bar experience. Two lifelong Louisvillians set out to create a concept that delivers top-notch service in a relaxed atmosphere. Recbar is the perfect choice for a game night with friends, fun dinner for two or a walk down memory lane. Put it on your calendar. Call the babysitter. Rally the troops."

The business had fun with followers via Facebook regarding the delaying opening day.

They say the new location will have more than 200 games, a full bar and a delicious food menu.

