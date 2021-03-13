Police searching for missing woman last seen in Jeffersontown

Rebecca Ogle, 30, was last seen near 4100 Stony Brook Drive.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Golden Alert has been issued for a Jeffersontown woman.

Rebecca Ogle, 30, was last seen near 4100 Stony Brook Drive. She is a 5'3" white female weighing approximately 100 pounds.

Police said Ogle was last seen wearing blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Jeffersontown Police at (502) 267-0505.

