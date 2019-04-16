LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Those looking forward to getting the new Kentucky driver’s licenses will have to wait a while longer.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is in the end stages of testing the new system to provide those new ID’s that meet federal standards.

While the goal was to begin issuing the licenses in April, officials say more time is needed to test the system.

The new ID’s will be required to get on airplanes and military bases.

The program will begin in Woodford and Franklin Counties and then roll out county by county.

Officials say the licenses will be available statewide by the end of summer.