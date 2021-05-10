Louisville Real ID office closes after positive for COVID-19 case

The Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office, located at 9112 Leesgate Road, will receive deep sanitation as a precaution.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A REAL ID office in Louisville has temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with REAL ID Kentucky made the announcement on social media Monday afternoon.

The Louisville Driver Licensing Regional Office, located at 9112 Leesgate Road, will receive deep sanitation as a precaution.

The Hurstbourne office is one of two locations in Louisville where REAL ID’s are being made. You can find the other location Roger E. Schupp Street, not too far from Bowman Field.

Customers who had appointments will be rescheduled or offer services at another facility.

If you were in a rush to get a REAL ID, don't worry. The Department of Homeland Security has pushed back the deadline from October 1, 2021 to May 3, 2023.

It’s unclear when the Hurstbourne office will reopen.