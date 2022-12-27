REAL ID licensing office in Elizabethtown closed

Officials say the Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown is closed today due to broken pipes.

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — Some Kentuckians in Elizabethtown will need to reschedule their REAL ID appointments because the only place in the area to receive them has suddenly closed.

The Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown announced they are closed on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

A REAL ID KY Facebook post stated the reason for closing with such little notice is because of "broken pipes".

They apologized for any inconvenience and said they'll update the community with more information.

Driver Licensing Region Office in Elizabethtown is closed today due to broken pipes. We are sorry for any inconvenience... Posted by REAL ID KY on Tuesday, December 27, 2022

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.