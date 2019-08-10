LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Real ID’s are now being offered to Anderson County residents, but they’ll have to make a drive get it.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced Tuesday that Anderson County residents can upgrade to a Real ID at its headquarters in Frankfort – a 20 to 30-minute drive.

This comes after the state bailed on its original plan to have the ID’s available at local circuit court clerk’s offices

The new plan is to create regional offices across the state but there has been no announcement on when those will be up and running or where they’ll be located.

The new ID’s will be required for all US domestic flights and military bases once federal enforcement begins next October.

