LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) — Grab your dancing shoes!

The Salsa, Soul at the Speed event will take place on Saturday night, August 24. The annual fundraiser brings together nonprofits and supportive partners from across Kentuckiana to celebrate diversity in the community.

The lively event will feature live music, special performances, and professional salsa dancers to keep everyone moving. This year's theme colors are red, purple, and white, but aren't required.

If you have two left feet-- don't worry-- the night will kick off with lessons for beginners.

The event begins at 8pm at the Speed Art Museum in downtown Louisville. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased here.

