Read full 15-page Jackson County Prosecutor's office findings in Ta'Neasha Chappell jail death

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville native Ta'Neasha Chappell was booked into Jackson County Jail's custody on May 26, 2021. She was transported to Schneck Medical Center after asking for medical assistance where she later died on July 16.

In December, the Jackson County, Indiana prosecutor announced he wasn't pressing charges and released their 15-page findings.

Chappell's family has filed a lawsuit claiming wrongful death.

Monday, the family's attorney released audio from the jail. You hear Chappell asking for help 14 times. She asked to go to the hospital 6 times.

Read the entire 15-page findings from Jackson County Prosecutor's office.

