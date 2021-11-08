Community members overlook passing procession in honor of fallen deputy Brandon Shirley

People lined the bridges overlooking I-64 West as the procession moved through on the way to Cave Hill Cemetery.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Around 2 p.m. Thursday, onlookers crowded over the bridge on Pee Wee Reese Road. The bridge hangs over I-64, the Westbound lanes were closed for the funeral procession of Deputy Brandon Shirley to Cave Hill Cemetery.

Those that came early hung banners and waved American Flags. Many people came to this bridge overlooking I-64 to show their support. Theresa Key has two sons are in law enforcement.

"I can't send enough condolences and love, I'm so sorry for you loss," she said.

Sean Franklin is retired from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office and said he understands the pain of loss.

"It never gets any easier and to see someone so young, so new, who as a person himself was such a great person, it just hurts that much more," Franklin said.

As the bridge became more and more crowded, the procession came forward and immediate silence took over.

"I figured there would be more disruption and there wasn't two people the entire time we were here," Franklin said.

Complete silence as firefighters line up watching the police procession that’s bringing Deputy Brandon Shirley to his final resting place ⁦@WHAS11⁩ pic.twitter.com/IR1cIPswQt — Kristin Goodwillie (@KrisGoodnews) August 11, 2021

Firefighters stood in line, shoulder to shoulder. The eastbound lanes on the Interstate stopped without prompt. Many began crying.

"It was just a sobering moment. My thoughts went to the family of deputy Shirley, those that work with him that they have to live with this for the rest of their lives and that's just sad," said 502 Back the Blue's Manuela Mattingly.

While the silence held heavy during the procession, those that came out said they felt a unity with one another.

"It was evident the show of respect from the community here," said Franklin.

The entire procession lasted a little more than 30 minutes.

►Contact reporter Kristin Goodwillie at KGoodwillie@whas11.com and follow her on Twitter and Facebook.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.