LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Broadway is definetively one of the highest populated areas in Metro Louisville every single day. From foot traffic to driving, the transit center of the city, but it's more than just a way to get from Point A to Point B.

"We all have different ties to Broadway. There is some story that they have that points back to the significance of Broadway," said Mike Sewell, the Project Executive with Gresham Smith.

Broadway is the center of Louisville history and Sewell, along with Louis Johnson, the Project Manager, know that first hand.

"I actually used to take the bus to Broadway to elementary school and my dad used to work in a factory down off Broadway," Johnson said.

They are now using their roots to re-imagine the corridor that plays such a big part in this city's connectivity. In the first public forum coming up on December 17th, they are asking others what they would like to see in this new project, "Broadway All the Way".

"Ten or eleven different neighborhoods that are right on the corridor. Talking about what it means to them to see Broadway improved and hear what their priorities are," Johnson said. "Broadway is kind of the gateway into downtown. It's connecting us kind of regionally, for highways, to hospitals and major job centers."

Broadway All the Way is a process to re-imagine the street and create a vibrant, multi-modal corridor that meets the needs of all residents and serves as a catalyst for economic development. The project spans from Baxter Avenue to Shawnee Park and was identified as a priority in MOVE Louisville, the city's 20 year multi-modal strategic plan.

"18th and Broadway looks very different than second and Broadway and very different than 30th and Broadway or even Baxter and Broadway so we need to hear all those different perspectives," said Gretchen Milliken, the Director of Advanced Planning and Sustainability at Louisville Metro.

Safety and access have already been brought to their attention. People are asking to be able to cross the street safely and be more comfortable walking around at night. They also want better access to jobs and food, which all centers around all types of better transportation.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.