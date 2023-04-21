R&B star Howard Hewett hospitalized day of scheduled Louisville performance

He was scheduled to perform Friday night at The Palm Room to an intimate crowd at the venue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — "Shalamar" star Howard Hewett had to go to a Louisville hospital on Friday after reports of not feeling well.

Donnie Adkins at The Palm Room said they will be rescheduling the show and will honor prepaid tickets. He added they will issue refunds as well.

Read the full statement below:

Howard Hewett was taken to the emergency room here in Louisville Ky for stomach pain and was diagnosed with Appendicitis. Doctors then informed us that not only will he not perform tonight but he has to have emergency surgery! Howard is now being prepped for surgery. Please keep Howard in your thoughts as he undergoes this emergency medical procedure.

We will be rescheduling the show at a later time and will honor all prepaid tickets. If you would like a refund, they will be honored also. Please send refund request to the Joe's Palm Room inbox.

Although Howard will not be performing this evening, we will still give you a show! For free! Hosted by Chea K Woolfolk and Louisville’s own Junior Jackson and on sound control, Zellner Djznyce. Let’s still have a great time!

The Ohio native released his latest single, "A Love of My Own,” earlier this year. It speaks to the heart through amazing lyrics and the soulfully smooth voice of Hewett.

The music legend garnered fans as the lead singer for Shalamar with hits like “A Night to Remember‘’ to "Show Me," "I’m for Real" and "Say Amen" in his solo career.

To send your well wishes to Hewett send them to The411@whas11.com.

