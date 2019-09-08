LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hadley Pottery in Butchertown is a mainstay that was created in 1940 by the quirky but talented artist Mary Alice Hadley. She lived down the street on Story Avenue so she could walk to work and be close to her company. Today, artists recreate her designs and sign her famed signature. But because Hadley was so involved for decades, many of her original works are still for sale, with her original signature.

Owner Jerry Day discovered that Mary Alice continues to surprise.

“We found all of this tucked, hidden in a room they were stored away after she died,” Day said.

They found, 30 paintings, many of them nude portraits, painted by Hadley when she was 25 years old.

Local antique collector Jane Atwood says Hadley, at the time, was an art student at Columbia University in New York.

One full length piece they found is called “The Magic Cloak”, remarkable because Hadley signed it on the back in 1955 and noted where she painted it, at her home on Story Avenue.

“That house was her studio, where she also through a lot of parties and mentored other artists in Louisville. She encouraged them to come paint there,” Atwood said.

Atwood bought all of the paintings discovered by Day and will sell them at a special showing at Distillery Commons at Lexington and Payne Streets.

“She’s known all over the world. You can go to London and find her pottery in flea markets,” Atwood said.

Hadley, who died in 1965, may be best known for creating the famed blue and white pottery. Even today, her work is a true Louisville tradition.

MORE | Hadley Pottery back in hands of family ownership

The rare artwork will be sold at the following event:

“An Evening with Mary Alice Hadley”

Thursday August 15, 2019

4:00pm to 7:00pm

Antiques at Distillery Commons

Lexington Road and Payne Street

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.