LOUISVILLE, Ky. — For the first time ever, a particular exhibition of art from Pablo Picasso is being displayed outside Europe and it's here in Louisville.

Today, crews at the Kentucky Museum of Art and Craft began installing art for the exhibit "Picasso: From Antibes to Louisville."



It's a collection of approximately 50 ceramics and works on paper Picasso created between 1931 and 1956.

"He was almost an artist's artist meaning he used so many processes. He really explored new media and for KMAC that's really interesting because we're interested in the relationship between art and craft, we wanted to show someone who really expanded on the artistic practice," Executive Diretor Aldy Milliken said.

The exhibit opens this Saturday and will run through March 22nd.

