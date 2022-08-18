Iconic Nappy Roots musician shot after being robbed, kidnapped from his Atlanta brewery

The owners of the brewery where the incident occurred are members of the group Nappy Roots.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — A popular Atlanta musician was robbed, kidnapped and shot at a brewery he co-owns right here in Atlanta.

Police said it all unfolded at Atlantucky Brewing in the Castleberry Hill neighborhood off Northside Drive near Mercedes-Benz Stadium around 11 p.m. when the restaurant was closing.

The owners of the brewery are members of the group Nappy Roots, who originated out of Milledgeville, Georgia. According to a release from the group rapper Scales - real name Melvin Adams - was the victim in the attack.

So far, no one has been arrested according to Atlanta Police.

They said that at least two suspects robbed a customer in the parking lot first, then went into the brewery and forced Adams into his car at gunpoint.

Police then said the suspects drove off with Adams and headed towards Hapeville.

Thankfully, Adams was able to escape but not before he was shot in the leg. Officers said they found his car on Oak Street in Hapeville.

He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to other members of the group and police, who add that they're searching for at least two suspects.

In a release, the group added that Adams is ‘planning to get back to work as soon as possible.’ They also said there was no damage to the brewery and funds were not successfully stolen from the establishment.

“I am certainly relieved that my business partner and brother Scales is safe and recovering…that is what is most important” said Skinny (William Hughes), a business partner in Atlantucky and fellow Nappy Roots member. “We are certainly also praying for the patron who was shot outside the establishment.”

The group also added that this is the only incident at the brewery since it first opened and they are now working to increase security.

Hughes spoke with reporters later Thursday, saying he felt Atlantucky's position as one of the first Black owned breweries made them a target.

He also remarked on the increasing violence in Atlanta, adding, "I'm not going to say put down your guns because it's getting crazy out here. I'm going to say as entrepreneurs and African Americans we've got to do better, we've got to support each other, we got to help out the community. We're trying to provide services to the community and if there are those that want to take advantage of that, shame on them."

Both Atlanta and Hapeville Police are investigating the case.

For now, the local business owners are asking for privacy as they begin to re-evaluate the situation.

“I assure you that we will share the outcomes, as the police department allows. For now, we are happy that Scales is safe and recovering,” Hughes added in a statement.

The entrepreneur also said the brewery would be open tomorrow for business as usual and the group still plans on - for now - performing at a show in South Dakota this weekend.

Those with any information tied to the crime are asked to give police a call.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.