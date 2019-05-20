LOUISVILLE (WHAS11) – The Louisville International Airport said they are dealing with a Ransomware issue.

The Ransomware impacted airport files but did not impact operations or security systems.

The airport said they are in the process of restoring the files from their last backup. The ransom was not paid, and all encrypted files were deleted.

Here is the full statement from the airport’s Public Relations Manager Sara Brown:

“There was an issued of Ransomware that impacted localized Louisville Regional Airport Authority files. This issue did NOT impact operations or security systems at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport ISDF) or Bowman Field (LOU). The files are in the process of being restored.”