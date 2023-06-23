Jeffersonville funeral home owner avoids jail time after dozens of decomposing bodies were found

At least 20 families are suing Randy Lankford saying they were given the wrong cremated remains.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — The man accused of allowing dozens of bodies to decompose inside his southern Indiana funeral home has been sentenced but avoided jail time.

Last summer, authorities found dozens of improperly cared-for bodies inside a Jeffersonville funeral home owned by Randy Lankford.

Lankford was charged with three counts of theft in the year-long case.

On Friday, Lankford took a plea deal and was sentenced to four years of supervised release including one year of home incarceration.

Under his plea agreement, Lankford is required to pay up to $46,000 in restitution to the impacted families.

If Lankford violates the terms of his release, his probation will be extended to 11 years.

At least 20 families are suing the funeral home owner saying they were given the wrong remains.

The State Board of Funeral and Cemetery Service revoked Lankford's funeral director license last August.

