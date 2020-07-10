Random shooting spree in PRP neighborhood leaves residents with bullet holes in their windows

One neighbor told WHAS11 News she heard at least 50 shots.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Greenwood Road in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood was closed off for hours after neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from the second floor of a home.

Police arrived to the 4700 block of Railroad Avenue around 4 p.m. Tuesday when they heard a man was randomly shooting from his home. SWAT was activated and the neighborhood was shut down.

911 calls made available helped shed light on the events of the day.

"Several people are running. One took off on a bike. One person looking for the person shooting. Advising gunshots went into her backyard. A lot of yelling going on they are hearing more shots," said one dispatcher.

Chascity Mascio, a nearby neighbor, had no idea where they were coming from as SWAT was activated and her neighborhood on Railroad Avenue was shut down.

"I didn't know what was going on," Mascio said. "I kind of ignored it at first. Then when it came through the window that's when I was like this is serious."

Mascio and her boyfriend didn't know what was happening.

"One bullet came through the back of our house in the backroom, it skipped across the ping pong table. I did find the bullet. And then he shot another two times through the wall," Mascio said.

And then they realized the shots were coming from their neighbor's window.

"Looking at the building from the street it's going to be the one side he's firing out of. The two side from the second story out of the window," one officer said on the 911 calls.

Chascity says when they called police about a half hour later, shots were still being fired and the 911 operator said two other nearby houses had already called.

"Probably a good 50 shots," Chascity said.

"They are still hearing shots fired he is still firing, use caution especially in the air," a 911 dispatcher said.

Within two hours, the man shooting was arrested, and Chascity is glad no one was hurt.

"Don't know what to think really. Glad that he's okay. That we're all okay of course. Nobody got hurt, that's the good thing," Chascity said.

LMPD sent a statement saying no officers shot back or had to use their weapons. The departments Public Integrity Unit is investigating asking.

Anyone with information to call the Anonymous Tip Line at 574-LMPD.

